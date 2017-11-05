Scott Timlin

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Fans probably weren't expecting to get an eyeful of Scotty's manhood on their Insta feed.

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 16:12

Proving that he has literally no inhibitions when it comes to whipping his kit off and showing off those pecs, abs, and biceps - Scotty T has shared a selfie that we can only describe as eye-popping. 

The Geordie Shore lad has taken to Instagram to share an image of himself decked out in just a pair of tight-white Calvin Klein pants and it's fair to say we're all a hell of a lot more familiar with Scotty's body. 

Fans immediately rushed to comment on the size of Scott's manhood, with one fan writing: "That's a big.... tongue," while another added the pretty blatant: "I see some 🍆👀"

Others were more focused on Scotty's impressive bathroom amenities, writing: "I didn't even see the boxers I was admiring the shower nice hose on it 😂"

We also have to mention that the 29-year-old tagged his bulge as The Eiffel Tower. Because, of course.  

Anyway, if Scotty ever decides to head down to Australia for a fleeting visit, one Instagram user offered to cook him up an actual feast in celebration: "Yes when where come to Brisbane I'll have a barbacue."

Who could resist that offer? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

