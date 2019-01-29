Scott Timlin

Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK

The Geordie Shore lad has offered an unlikely helping hand to the Love Island stars.

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 10:07

Geordie Shore lad Scotty T has just offered Megan Barton-Hanson a helping hand following her split from Wes Nelson, and people are shooketh.

In a scenario we really didn't see coming, Scott has (kind of) offered to take on daddy duties for the Love Island stars' shared pet.

Play the video to see inside Charlotte Crosby's new mansion...

Taking to Twitter following the news of their breakup, the lad asked Megan if she was on the lookout for a new stepdad for their Hamster.

It comes after Megan took to Instagram to reveal that despite the split, she and Wes are parents first and foremost to their "incredibly wonderful" furry friend, and she asked that his privacy be respected.

Getty

"It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of separated," she wrote.

She added: "We hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent we will be able to continue in the same manner."

And now fans are living for Scott's offer to step in as Scotty Stepdad.

Getty

Take a look at some of the responses...

Some fans were a little confused, as Scotty is a bit preoccupied with his girlfriend, Chloe Elizabeth Wilson, rn to be taking on a woman with a son as well.

But obvs, the joker is just having a bit of hamster banter.

Seriously though, it's unlikely that Megan's mind is on finding a step-daddy rn after making the difficult decision to split from Wes.

Instagram/meganbartonhanson_

Her statement continued: "I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend it has been an incredibly hard decision to for both of us but we are both looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do." 

Instagram/meganbartonhanson_

While their relationship wasn't meant to be, we're certain they'll continue to be the best parents imaginable to the little guy. Sending love! 

 

 

