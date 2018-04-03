Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation

Former Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio made headlines recently when he revealed he had a couple of surgical procedures on his face to alter his appearance, and now Scotty T has shared his views on the matter.

Vicky Pattison's ex is looking pretty different to his former Geordie Shore days after undergoing skin removal surgery on his eyelids as well as facial liposuction to give him a more defined jaw. It's fair to say that Scotty, who has never had any work done himself, was pretty shook when he learned about Ricci's recent trip under the knife.

Hit play on the video to see Scotty T's shocked reaction to Ricci's latest plastic surgery...

Plastic surgery is a pretty big decision, and not for everyone, but Ricci is healing well and is pleased with the results.

He wrote on Instagram: "I’m over the moon with how the heeling process is going and can already see hugely improved changes. I had Upper blepharaplasty and platysma muscle tightening and both of them are looking unreal."

