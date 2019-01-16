Scott Timlin

Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason

The Geordie Shore lad will reportedly not appear in 'Jack And His Giant Beanstalk', and will be replaced by CBB's Austin Armacost.

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 12:11

It's been reported that Geordie Shore lad Scotty T has pulled out of his performance in an adult-only pantomime.

The Geordie Shore lad was set to take on the role of Jack in Jack and His Giant Beanstalk, but he has apparently been replaced by CBB's Austin Armacost.

Play the video to watch Charlotte Crosby's hilarious skin peel saga...

According to The Sun's anonymous source, Scotty pulled out due to illness.

"It was all very last minute and apparently due to illness," they revealed.

Getty

The panto had reportedly sold 22 £17.50 tickets for the 650-capacity Viva Blackpool venue show on January 23.

Austin will now reportedly take over the role of Jack in the show, which is going on tour in Newcastle, Bolton, Blackpool and London.

Getty

The Celebrity Big Brother star has reportedly already started "reading scripts ahead of joining the cast."

Also starring BGT semi-finalist and Drag Idol UK winner Danny Beard, the adults panto has been described as: "Camp, filthy and fabulous." 

Tyne Theatre

Scott is yet to comment on his reported departure from the show.

