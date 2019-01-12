Scott Timlin

Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes

The Geordie Shore lad is head over heels in love...

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 11:49

Geordie Shore legend Scotty T kicked off the New Year by letting the world know that he is officially off the market and he's not hiding his love whatsoever.

The lad formerly known as Scotty Turbo T is made up with his new girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson and it seems he doesn't care who knows or hears about it as he's now taken to serenading the lass in public.

Check out Chloe Elizabeth's most-liked Instagram pics...

The new couple were out for a low-key Friday night meal when Scotty decided to drop his cutlery to do an impromptu performance for the influencer at the table.

Chloe caught the hilarious moment on cam, thankfully, and shared it with us all on Instagram Stories to reveal Scotty's biggest guilty pleasure.

Instagram @cchloelizabethh

 

What song got Scotty so into his emotions? Adele? Nope. John Legend? Nah. It was the one and only Ronan Keating.

That's right, the radgie was belting out Ronan's classic love song 'When You Say Nothing At All', complete with open arms and dramatic facial expressions.

Instagram/scottgshore

It's safe to say that make-up artist Chloe enjoyed it as her giggles can be heard all throughout the clip and she wrote "I love you" as the caption, confirming they have already said The Very Important Three Words.

It's hard to believe but this was then followed by an even more adorable couple's moment!

In the same week that marked the 18th anniversary of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's matching red-carpet denim moment, Chloe and Scotty have had their own matchy-matchy mo.

Instagram @cchloelizabethh

The pair wore the same trainers headed to the club, with Chloe captioning "When u and bae match shoes."

These two are most definitely in the running for Cutest Couple of 2019!

