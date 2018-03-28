Spoiler Alert: Geordie Shore's Scotty T Talks All Things 'The Charlotte Show'

If anyone knows Charlotte Crosby, it's her old Geordie Shore castmate and good pal Scotty T, so it's no surprise he's gone and assured us that The Charlotte Show is going to be pure mint.

Scotty sat down to have a little chat with us about the show ahead of its premiere TONIGHT, and he's dished on just how difficult Char has found filming, oh and he's even given us a cheeky little spoiler.

SPOILER ALERT! Hit play on the video to see Scotty T talk all things The Charlotte Show...

In fact, it looks like Scott is so impressed with Char's latest venture he's keen to follow in her footsteps, revealing: "I think I know that I want my own show... I'm a likable guy."

You're not wrong, Scotty, but tonight it's Charlotte's time to shine - It's gonna be a pure belter!

Don't just take Scott's word - catch The Charlotte Show Wednesday's at 9pm on MTV to see what all the fuss is about!

Can't wait until 9pm? Get checking out all of the exclusive spoiler videos for the first episode right here....