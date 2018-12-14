Scott Timlin

Scotty T Unveils Questionable New Tattoo After Losing A Bet To Charlotte Crosby

The Geordie Shore lad got some very interesting ink on his back.

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 12:42

Geordie Shore star Scotty T just took to Instagram to unveil some very interesting new ink on his back.

The lad wrote in the caption that he lost a bet to Charlotte Crosby, which meant he got a tattoo in honour of a computer game.

Scotty uploaded a snap of his back with what appears to be a tattoo of a pig with the phrase: "raid my village," in honour of Coin Master.

"I lost the bet to @charlottegshore and promised I will do a Coin Master tattoo if that happens," he wrote in the caption.

Instagram/ScottyGShore

"@coinmasterofficial - now you are forever in my heart and on my shoulder. Lucky I'm still a sexy bastard, baby. You're welcome to raid my village any time. What do you girls think? Link to download app in Bio," he added.

Now that's one way of advertising.

It's not exactly clear if the tattoo is the real deal, but Scotty seemed to suggest so when he wrote that it would be "forever" on his shoulder.

One shook fan commented: "Don’t know how u continue to surprise me..."

MTV

Another added: "Yep still hot," as a third wrote: "might get this for my first tat."

A few fans questioned its authenticity, with someone writing: "Surely that’s airbrushed."

Do you think Scotty's tattoo is the real deal or a case of heavy photoshop? let us know in a tweet @MTVUK

