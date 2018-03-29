Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless

While we're pretty sure the Geordie Shore gang have a Whatsapp group full of pure banter, something tells us they aren't too great at discussing super important news.

Like, you know, when one of them is taking a break from the show, which is a decision Marnie Simpson made recently. While the lass kept her fans updated via Twitter, it seems she totally forgot to press send on the message to her co-stars. Luckily for us though, this meant we were able to capture the precise moment Scotty T found out, and his flabbergasted reaction is beyond priceless.

Hit play on the video to see the precise moment Scotty T learned that Marnie Simpson was leaving Geordie Shore...

What a reacton! It's safe to say the lad definitely did not see that coming

Come on Scott, keep up.

Now get checking out the video to see Scotty T talk all things 'The Charlotte Show' (spoiler alert!)...