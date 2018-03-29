Scott Timlin

Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless

The Geordie Shore lad was pretty shook...

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 13:03

While we're pretty sure the Geordie Shore gang have a Whatsapp group full of pure banter, something tells us they aren't too great at discussing super important news.

Like, you know, when one of them is taking a break from the show, which is a decision Marnie Simpson made recently. While the lass kept her fans updated via Twitter, it seems she totally forgot to press send on the message to her co-stars. Luckily for us though, this meant we were able to capture the precise moment Scotty T found out, and his flabbergasted reaction is beyond priceless.

Hit play on the video to see the precise moment Scotty T learned that Marnie Simpson was leaving Geordie Shore...

What a reacton! It's safe to say the lad definitely did not see that coming

Come on Scott, keep up.

Now get checking out the video to see Scotty T talk all things 'The Charlotte Show' (spoiler alert!)...

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
Billie Eilish
Get to Know: Billie Eilish
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
The Sister Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Taking Parenting Advice From The Most
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears
15 Of The Cringiest Break Up Stories Of All Time
The Dolan Twins Announce They’re Taking A Break From YouTube
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Stuns with Debut ‘In My Blood' Performance
Megan McKenna Is About To Fully Expose Pete Wicks And Other TOWIE Members
Caroline Flack Had The Best Response To This Piece Of Unsolicited Dating Advice
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Totally Owned This Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction
A Stranger Saved Chrissy Teigen From Being Run Over By A Cyclist
Kris Jenner Has Reportedly Gone Off Stormi's Name Because Of Porn Star Stormy Daniels
Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series
Weekly Horoscopes | 2nd - 8th April 2018
From Holly Hagan To Kim Kardashian: 12 Reality Star Relationships That Crashed After Being On A Show
Spoiler Alert: Geordie Shore's Scotty T Talks All Things 'The Charlotte Show'
Love Island's Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Reveal Who Has Been Dropped From Their Wedding Day
Normani
Normani and Khalid Achieve Major Spotify Milestone

More From Scott Timlin

Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
MTV News
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless | MTV News
Spoiler Alert: Geordie Shore's Scotty T Talks All Things 'The Charlotte Show'
Scott Timlin
Scotty T Talks All Things Charlotte Show | MTV News
From Scotty T To Chloe Ferry: 10 Throwback Tweets From The Geordie Shore Cast That Will Blow Your Mind
Scotty T Comes Out Fighting For Scarlett Moffatt After She’s Bodyshamed For Instagram Picture
Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie
Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut
9 MTV Reality TV Stars With A Secret Music Talent, From Holly Hagan And Zahida Allen To Joel Corry And Pauly D
11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian
This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet
Scotty T Sparks Engagement Rumours With *This* Mysterious Instagram Caption

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
The Reason Marnie Simpson Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Her Secret Sex Tape
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Spoiler Alert: Geordie Shore's Scotty T Talks All Things 'The Charlotte Show'
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
Love Island's Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Reveal Who Has Been Dropped From Their Wedding Day
Megan McKenna Is About To Fully Expose Pete Wicks And Other TOWIE Members
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears