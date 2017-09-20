This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Scotty T might've sparked a whole load of proposal speculation when he dropped the ring emoji in an Instagram upload, but one person who thinks he should take his time is Sophie Kasaei.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of celebs who dared to date a civilian, the courageous lot...

The Geordie Shore lad has been loved-up with his mystery dancer girlfriend for a while now, but Soph still maintains that it might a little bit too soon for Scotty to put a ring on it.

Revealing that her guess is as good as ours about what's going on between those two, Soph took to her column in New! Magazine to say she's equally baffled by his Insta post.

"I find it really hard to keep up with Scotty T, we don’t really speak outside of filming which is a shame" she admitted.

"He posted a really cryptic Instagram post this week and it definitely looks like this is his new girlfriend but I’m not sure about him getting engaged!

Soph then pointed out that Scotty's jetset lifestyle might make the whole marriage thing pretty difficult to lock down.

"I do see Scotty settling down eventually but I just don’t think the times right for him yet – he’s always doing PAs and on holiday!"

Sounds like it might be a while before we see Scotty T getting hitched.

Reckon Soph might be onto something? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.

Geordie Shore continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm

Let's all get checking out a bunch of spoiler vids from Episode 6 of Geordie Shore...