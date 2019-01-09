Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto

Just when you thought Geordie Shore star Scotty T couldn’t get any more radge, the legend goes and lands himself a role in an adults-only panto called ‘Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.’ Yep.

This isn’t the first time Scotty has taken to the stage either as the lad starred as Prince Charming in Snow White during the end of 2016, but unfortunately had to call it quits during the show’s run.

Luckily for Scotty, this time around he’ll be working on the project in his hometown of Newcastle at the Tyne Theatre. He’s being joined in the cast by Britain’s Got Talent star and drag queen Danny Beard, who’ll be playing the role of Fleshcreep.

Drag queen Divinia de Campo will also be starring in the innuendo-filled play as The Enchantress of the Beans. Two drag queens and Scotty T? We can hear the jokes around the Geordie’s package already.

The show is strictly 18+, and we’re going to take a wild guess here and say that it’s going to involve so many sexual quips that Scotty will be in his element.

Jack and his Giant Beanstalk will be coming to the Tyne Theatre straight after the Christmas pantomime Cinderella comes to a close, with the first performance being on January 25th.

So if you want to see Scotty T’s giant beanstalk, whatever that may entail, be sure to grab yourself a ticket we guess. Turbo d*ck is making its stage debut.