Here's When You'll Be Able To Play Scribblenauts Showdown

Scribblenauts Showdown is coming to the UK on Friday!

The latest scribble-tastic game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Check out this new trailer:

Scribblenauts Showdown features a selection of 25 - yes, 25! - mini party games for you to team up with your besties. Here's what's on offer:

Play solo or with up to 4 of your friends in Showdown Mode and imagine your way to victory through card-based strategy and creative skill.

Face off against a friend or the CPU in Versus Mode.

Go nuts in the Sandbox - Create Anything in 8 different Sandbox levels and watch what happens, solo or with a friend.

Create your own Scribblenaut by unlocking hundreds of wacky costume pieces and vehicles.

Warner Bros

"It's almost Game Day! Scribblenauts Showdown launches this Friday in the UK! The inventive puzzle-action series introduces fast-paced, multiplayer party experiences for up to four players," says Warner Bros. Games. "With over thirty-five thousand words, almost any object can be conjured as players travel across a board game style map taking part in over twenty-five mini-games. Available this Friday for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox One. Ready! Set! Party!"

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx