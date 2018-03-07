Scribblenauts

Here's When You'll Be Able To Play Scribblenauts Showdown

Here's when you'll be able to play the crazy new party game.

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 12:11

Scribblenauts Showdown is coming to the UK on Friday!

The latest scribble-tastic game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Check out this new trailer:

Official Scribblenauts™ Showdown Launch Trailer - Game Day

Scribblenauts Showdown features a selection of 25 - yes, 25! - mini party games for you to team up with your besties. Here's what's on offer:

Play solo or with up to 4 of your friends in Showdown Mode and imagine your way to victory through card-based strategy and creative skill.

Face off against a friend or the CPU in Versus Mode.

Go nuts in the Sandbox - Create Anything in 8 different Sandbox levels and watch what happens, solo or with a friend.

Create your own Scribblenaut by unlocking hundreds of wacky costume pieces and vehicles.

Warner Bros

"It's almost Game Day! Scribblenauts Showdown launches this Friday in the UK! The inventive puzzle-action series introduces fast-paced, multiplayer party experiences for up to four players," says Warner Bros. Games. "With over thirty-five thousand words, almost any object can be conjured as players travel across a board game style map taking part in over twenty-five mini-games. Available this Friday for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox One. Ready! Set! Party!"

Wondering what else is new this year? Check our our picks of the best games coming up in 2018!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

