Selena Gomez

Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?

Or is everything not what it seems?

Monday, August 10, 2020 - 10:21

Some fans think Selena Gomez and David Henrie have teased an official Wizards Of Waverly Place reunion after posting a cryptic video on social media.

Both actors shared the same clip of themselves saying “hmm” online. Selena shared the video on Instagram Stories while David, who played Justin Russo on the show, uploaded it on TikTok and Instagram with the caption: “Hmm @selenagomez.”

Hmm @selenagomez | with Music original sound - davidhenrie

Co-star Gregg Sulkin, who played Mason on the Disney Channel series, also commented: "Hmmmmm" beneath the snap. 

Plenty of fans have already jumped to conclusions the gang could be filming a follow-up series: “IS THERE A NEW SEASON??” one person asked as another said: “OMGGGGGGG! WHAT ARE YOU TWO PLOTTING? 😍😍😍😍”

David has since posted a follow-up video starring Charli and Dixie D’Amelio saying “hmm” with the caption: “Hmm @charlidamelio @selenagomez what on earth could all of us be up to?”

#duet with @dixiedamelio Hmm @charlidamelio @selenagomez what on earth could all of us be up to?

He also responded to a "confused" fan with the promise: “Soon all will be made clear to you.”

TikTok/DavidHenrie

David previously opened up about what a Wizards Of Waverly Place reunion could look like. In 2019, he told Entertainment Tonight that he and Selena have discussed what the Russo siblings would be doing today.

“Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm. Justin’s, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… [Jake T. Austin’s] Max has the sub shop, but it's run down."

Getty

He suggested: “[The show could] start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series bring us all together.”

Would you tune into a Wizards reboot?

Latest News

Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama
Lady Gaga Scratched Ariana Grande’s Eye In Behind-The-Scenes Clip For ‘Rain On Me’
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner
Lili Reinhart Reveals She Was Worried About Being ‘Vilified’ For Coming Out As Bisexual
Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King
Get To Know Freddie Long
Get To Know: Freddie Long
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Recalls Her First Experience Of Racism Aged 9
Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video
Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Spark Dating Rumours After Holidaying Together
Lady Gaga &amp; Ariana Grande - Rain On Me - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Lead 2020 VMA Nominations
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Getting Her Lip Fillers Dissolved
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out
Melanie C announced for Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
All-Star Artist Line Up Revealed For Virtual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On!
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know: Dizzy

More From Selena Gomez

Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?
Trevor Daniel &amp; Selena Gomez - Past Life - Music Video
Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
Past Life
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Diagnosis For The First Time
Selena Gomez - Dance Again - Performance Video
Selena Gomez
Dance Again (Performance Video)
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
Selena Gomez - Feel Me Live from the Revival Tour - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Feel Me (Live from the Revival Tour)
MTV News
Selena Gomez Announces Beauty Brand | MTV News
Selena Gomez Says Justin Bieber Emotionally Abused Her During Their Relationship

Trending Articles

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama
Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes