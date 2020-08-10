Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?

Some fans think Selena Gomez and David Henrie have teased an official Wizards Of Waverly Place reunion after posting a cryptic video on social media.

Both actors shared the same clip of themselves saying “hmm” online. Selena shared the video on Instagram Stories while David, who played Justin Russo on the show, uploaded it on TikTok and Instagram with the caption: “Hmm @selenagomez.”

Co-star Gregg Sulkin, who played Mason on the Disney Channel series, also commented: "Hmmmmm" beneath the snap.

Plenty of fans have already jumped to conclusions the gang could be filming a follow-up series: “IS THERE A NEW SEASON??” one person asked as another said: “OMGGGGGGG! WHAT ARE YOU TWO PLOTTING? 😍😍😍😍”

David has since posted a follow-up video starring Charli and Dixie D’Amelio saying “hmm” with the caption: “Hmm @charlidamelio @selenagomez what on earth could all of us be up to?”

He also responded to a "confused" fan with the promise: “Soon all will be made clear to you.”

TikTok/DavidHenrie

David previously opened up about what a Wizards Of Waverly Place reunion could look like. In 2019, he told Entertainment Tonight that he and Selena have discussed what the Russo siblings would be doing today.

“Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm. Justin’s, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… [Jake T. Austin’s] Max has the sub shop, but it's run down."

Getty

He suggested: “[The show could] start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series bring us all together.”

Would you tune into a Wizards reboot?