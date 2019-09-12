Selena Gomez

Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him

Let's pour one out for the ship that never sailed

Friday, September 13, 2019 - 10:27


Cole Sprouse had the perfect response after Selena Gomez posted proof that she had the biggest crush on him as an eleven-year-old.

The singer recently visited her old middle school in Texas and found an etching she’d once made on school property reading: “Selena + Cole Sprouse forever."

Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..

Just inches away from the declaration of love was a similar message posted to another boy called Juan: “Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..,” Selena captioned the clip.

Cole spotted the message and replied that he could never have been more charming than Selena’s mystery suitor: “Always Juan-upping me,” he joked.

Instagram

With Cole currently being in a relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, fans have now turned their attention to her other childhood crush writing: “JUAN WHERE ARE YOU!!!! ARE YOU MARRIED OR NOT!!!! 😂”

Another wrote: “Seriously juan where are you. Someone find juan please 😆.”

Instagram

Weirdly enough, Sel’s first kiss ended up being with Dylan Sprouse, previously telling a magazine: “I gave my first kiss to Dylan Sprouse actually when I guest starred on their show, so I've had a really special bond with the boys."

Flash forward to 2019 and Selena is apparently “open” to the idea of dating again after a difficult period of prioritising her mental and physical health. 

[Getty]

An insider told E! News that she’s made "strides and improvements with her lupus" and now spends "a lot of time with her family and friends."

Where are you Juan? 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Louis Tomlinson - Kill My Mind - Music Video
Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring
Get To Know Inhaler
Get To Know: Inhaler
Jughead Jones Is Missing In The New Riverdale Trailer And Fans Are Fearing The Worst
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Slide Away&#039; music video
Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Get your zen on in Santorini

More From Selena Gomez

Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Trying To Shield Her Personal Life From The Press
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin
I Can't Get Enough
Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas React To Miley Cyrus’s Throwback Instagram Posts
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy’s ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Is Out And It’s Straight Fire
Selena Gomez Has Teased A Collab With Benny Blanco, J Balvin And Tainy
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment

Trending Articles

Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Louis Tomlinson - Kill My Mind - Music Video
Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In