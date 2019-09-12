Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him



Cole Sprouse had the perfect response after Selena Gomez posted proof that she had the biggest crush on him as an eleven-year-old.

The singer recently visited her old middle school in Texas and found an etching she’d once made on school property reading: “Selena + Cole Sprouse forever."

Just inches away from the declaration of love was a similar message posted to another boy called Juan: “Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..,” Selena captioned the clip.

Cole spotted the message and replied that he could never have been more charming than Selena’s mystery suitor: “Always Juan-upping me,” he joked.

With Cole currently being in a relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, fans have now turned their attention to her other childhood crush writing: “JUAN WHERE ARE YOU!!!! ARE YOU MARRIED OR NOT!!!! 😂”

Another wrote: “Seriously juan where are you. Someone find juan please 😆.”

Weirdly enough, Sel’s first kiss ended up being with Dylan Sprouse, previously telling a magazine: “I gave my first kiss to Dylan Sprouse actually when I guest starred on their show, so I've had a really special bond with the boys."

Flash forward to 2019 and Selena is apparently “open” to the idea of dating again after a difficult period of prioritising her mental and physical health.

An insider told E! News that she’s made "strides and improvements with her lupus" and now spends "a lot of time with her family and friends."

Where are you Juan?