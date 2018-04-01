Did The Weeknd Offer To Donate His Kidney To Selena Gomez?

Roll up for some drama that we literally never saw coming because fans are convinced that The Weeknd is throwing shade at Selena Gomez in his new music.

The Canadian singer has dropped an EP that seems to reference both the 25-year-old’s complications with Lupus (including her kidney transplant from Francia Raisa) and the fact that she recently reunited with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

There’s a lot to get into here, but we’ll start with a track called ‘Call Out My Name’ which suggests the 28-year-old offered up his kidney when Selena was searching for a donor back in 2017.

The lyric in question reads: “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” and some people are interpreting the wording of the track literally.

Cue the following responses.

Broooooo The Weeknd put Selena on blast when he said “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life”...does that mean this dude was gonna give you his damn kidney??? And you leave him like dat??? — Papí (@maddsssness) March 30, 2018

Selena Gomez pausing The Weeknd’s album before Justin walks in the room pic.twitter.com/siTv8sKjit — Jason lopez (@Jasonslg2) March 30, 2018

Justin Bieber listening to The Weeknd’s new album rethinking his relationship with Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/0Ynw3xZIS9 — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) March 30, 2018

Others are convinced that The Weeknd is still in love with Bella Hadid after seemingly referencing their past relationship on track ‘Wasted Times.’

“Wasted times I spent with someone else / She wasn't even half of you" he sings, before telling the mystery girl: "I hope you know this d*ck is still an option ... You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion"

The Weeknd: Wasted times I spent with someone else. She wasn't even half of you.



Bella Hadid: pic.twitter.com/T6PRbmxUZb — SiSi (@Siurave) March 30, 2018

The Weeknd out here singing : 'Wasted times I spent with someone else // She wasn't even half of you' and 'You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion'



Bella Hadid, pretending to be shocked: pic.twitter.com/bj982jBuwR — Justine LT Chua (@justineltchua) March 30, 2018

It doesn’t take a genius to connect these lyrics to the 21-year-old, who was reportedly planning on competing in the 2016 Olympics before exploring her options as a model instead.

Crikey.