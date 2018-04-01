Selena Gomez

Did The Weeknd Offer To Donate His Kidney To Selena Gomez?

Fans are convinced EP My Dear Melancholy spills the details on their relationship.

Sunday, April 1, 2018

Roll up for some drama that we literally never saw coming because fans are convinced that The Weeknd is throwing shade at Selena Gomez in his new music.

The Canadian singer has dropped an EP that seems to reference both the 25-year-old’s complications with Lupus (including her kidney transplant from Francia Raisa) and the fact that she recently reunited with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

There’s a lot to get into here, but we’ll start with a track called ‘Call Out My Name’ which suggests the 28-year-old offered up his kidney when Selena was searching for a donor back in 2017.

The lyric in question reads: “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” and some people are interpreting the wording of the track literally.

Cue the following responses.

Others are convinced that The Weeknd is still in love with Bella Hadid after seemingly referencing their past relationship on track ‘Wasted Times.’

“Wasted times I spent with someone else / She wasn't even half of you" he sings, before telling the mystery girl: "I hope you know this d*ck is still an option ... You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion"

It doesn’t take a genius to connect these lyrics to the 21-year-old, who was reportedly planning on competing in the 2016 Olympics before exploring her options as a model instead. 

Crikey. 

