Hailey Bieber Responds To Claims Her “I’ll Kill You” Post Was About Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has hit back at rumours that she shaded Selena Gomez after some fans jumped to the wrong conclusion about one of her Instagram Stories.

The model had posted a screenshot of Summer Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You” on the same day Selena dropped her highly anticipated break-up single, ‘Lose You To Love Me.’

While Selena hasn’t directly name-dropped Justin Bieber in the song, the track clearly references a past relationship that fell apart for good reason with lyrics including: “I needed to hate you to love me.”

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Hailey responded to claims that she was dragging the 27-year-old in response to the track: “Please stop with this nonsense...there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS,” she confirmed.

As for Selena, she took part in an Instagram Live yesterday where she appeared to stand up for Hailey: “I am so grateful for the response this song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that.

“So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anyone, please.

She continued: “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say.”

Well said.