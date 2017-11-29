Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez has made an apology via her Instagram, and while it's not clear what or who for, some fans have speculated that she's aiming it at her recent ex, The Weeknd.

The Wolves singer, who got back with Justin Bieber following the split, took to Instagram to uploaded a snap of her looking effortlessly gorgeous on a stairwell alongside the caption: "All Apologies."

While some fans speculated that the singer isn't making an apology at all, rather she's hinting at some music to come, a few are certain she's saying a subtle sorry to her ex.

"Apologies to Abel," wrote one fan, referring to the musician's real name 'Abel Tesfaye', as another fan added: "its not a song, its an apologize for the weeknd (sic)."

Others had their own ideas: "IM SURE ITS A NEW SONG, MARK MY WORDS PPL."

A bunch of clued up fans pointed out that it's likely in reference to Nirvana's 1993 song, but still, it is coincidental that she's all about the apologies after The Weeknd totally deleted all traces of her from his Instagram.

The singer also wrote the song title "All Apologies," in minuscule letters over on her Insta story alongside a video of her with crosses on her eyes.

Tbh, it's all pretty baffling, but we're certain Sel's cryptic uploads are trying to tell us something.

