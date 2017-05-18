Selena Gomez

Listen: Selena Gomez Releases New Talking Heads-Sampling Single ‘Bad Liar’

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Getting over someone is never easy. When someone makes you so happy and, maybe, you make them feel pretty happy too, it feels awful when you have to throw that all away. ‘Bad Liar,’ Selena Gomez’s latest single, shows she knows this better than most.

Teased by pictures of lipstick scrawled across a mirror, ‘Bad Liar’ is a minimalistic new single – yet to be attached to an album/project – which sees Gomez singing about trying to forget about someone important (“Trying to distract myself / Then I see your face / Ooh, you got someone else”) over a throbbing riff interpolated from Talking Heads’ classic 1977 track, ‘Psycho Killer’. (Qu'est-ce que c'est!)

Listen below…

Selena Gomez - Bad Liar (Audio)

Speaking about that surprise Talking Heads sample, songwriter Justin Tranter told Variety: “Selena and Julia [Julia Michaels is a songwriter who also worked with Gomez] are Talking Heads-obsessed, so when we all got together in one room, Julia suggested, ‘Why don’t we just write over the bassline from ‘Psycho Killer?’ and we were all going, ‘That sounds great!’”

Tranter said that the idea was “one of those magical moments where the song just comes together very quickly and felt so good,” adding, “The lyrics are really cool and descriptive about when you first start having feelings for someone, but don’t want to admit it, which turns you into a ‘Bad Liar.’”

