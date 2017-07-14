New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

Singles

Selena Gomez - 'Fetish (Ft. Gucci Mane)'

Yes. Selena Gomez has released two perfect pop songs in the space of less than two months. The 'Bad Liar' star released 'Fetish (Ft. Gucci Mane)' yesterday and we couldn't be more obsessed. Like 'Good for You', 'Fetish' allows Selena's emotive voice to slink around a sensual beat and like 'Bad Liar' it sees Selena sing about obsession. Except this time Selena''s not singing about being obsessed with someone but about how someone is obsessed with her. "If I were you, I'd do me too".

Demi Lovato - 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Selena's not the only former Disney star blessing us with new music this week. After teasing us with features earlier this year (Cheat Codes 'No Promises', Jax Jones 'Instruction'), the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker is ready to light up the charts with her own music. 'Sorry Not Sorry' is her first solo single since 2016's 'Body Say' and it's the best kiss off since Little Mix's 'Shout Out to My Ex'. Find us singing along to the "I'm out here looking live revenge" lyric in the club and in the shower this weekend.

Kesha - 'Woman (Ft. The Dap-Kings Horns)'

After moving us all to tears with 'Praying', Kesha is ready to remind us of how fun she is too. 'Woman' is a soulful banger with an amazing chorus. Apparently inspired by Donald Trump, 'I'm a motherf***ing woman!' is the feminist anthem we all need.

MNEK - 'Paradise'

MNEK transports us to paradise with this George Michael-eque gem. Bonus points for the amazing Ultra Nate sample!

Lana Del Rey - 'Summer Bummer (Ft. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti)', 'Groupie Love (Ft. A$AP Rocky)'

Two gorgeous new Lana tracks both featuring A$AP Rocky. The chorus on 'Summer Bummer' is particularly sublime.

Becky G - 'Mayores (Ft. Bad Bunny)'

Becky G amps up the excitement for her first Spanish language album with another first class bop.

Tyler, the Creator - Boredom

Rex Orange County, Anna of the North and Corinne Bailey Rae join Tyler on this beautiful ode to being bored.

Echosmith - 'Goodbye'

Echosmith are yet to top the success of 2013's 'Cool Kids' but 'Goodbye' could change that.

Dave - 'Tequila'

Dave raps girls and relationships on this Latin flavoured new single.

Galantis - 'True Feeling'

Galantis give us another euphoric slice of their new album.

Billie Eilish - 'Copycat'

Promising new single from a promising new popstar.

Chase and Status - 'Love Me More (Ft. Emeli Sande)'

Emeli Sande's voice shines over Chase and Status' signature beats.

Coldplay - 'Miracles (Something Special) (Ft. Big Sean)'

Unexpected collaborations often produce great results and this Coldplay/Big Sean track does just that.

The Script - 'Rain'

The multi-platinum Irish band are back with their first single in two years and it's as good as you hoped that it would be.

OneRepublic & Seeb - 'Rich Love'

You can always rely on OneRepublic to come through with a tune.

Albums

Mura Masa - Mura Masa

Mura Masa first's full length album is as great as all its teaser singles suggested it would be. Artists ranging from Charli XCX and NAO to Christine and the Queens and Desiigner compliment Mura Masa's production beautifully. A joy to listen to.

Bugzy Malone - King of the North

With a brilliant Oasis sample and some incredible bars, King of the North looks set to be Bugzy's highest charting EP to date.

Wizkid - Sounds from the Other Side

Wizkid is one of the Afrobeats scene's shining stars and Sounds from the Other Side proves why.

The Vamps - Night & Day (Night Edition)

The Vamps give us plenty to dance to with the first edition of Night & Day.

