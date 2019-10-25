Selena Gomez

Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It

This is a great day for Nelena shippers

Friday, October 25, 2019 - 10:03

Niall Horan and Selena Gomez are still keeping everyone guessing about their relationship status.

Fans have now found another slice to evidence to suggest they’re together after spotting that the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer left a cute comment on one of Sel’s promotional posts for her new music.

Getty

The 27-year-old had shared a clip of herself singing new track ‘Lose You To Love Me’ alongside a caption thanking fans for their ongoing support.

“Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone,” she wrote.

Instagram

Niall was clearly a big fan of the video and decided to leave two heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Instagram

Fans are fully behind their connection, with one person responding: “NIALL IN SELENA’S COMMENTS I LOVE MY CHILDREN SO MUCH 😭❤️” as another said: “Can the next chapter be Niall and Sel?!”

The pair were first linked back in 2015, with the rumours re-emerging when they were both spotted heading out to dinner with friends earlier this month. Selena has also been pictured arriving at Niall’s house with ice cream and a fruit basket.

Instagram

Even though their private life is obviously none of our business, we love their mutually supportive friendship.

