Selena Gomez

People Are Pissed That Selena Gomez Is Being Compared to Martin Luther King Jr.

A Selenator is being dragged after comparing the 'Fetish' star to the civil rights leader...

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 11:02

Yes. A Selenator just likened Selena Gomez to Martin Luther King Jr. Now, we're the biggest fans of the 'Hands to Myself' singer but not even we can roll with this comparison. And we're not the only ones.

[Getty]

The internet has spent the past 24 hours dragging this Selena fan.

This is the Selenator's original tweet.

And these are just a few of the responses which range from the hilarious to the angry.

Now this anger is of course understandable. While Selena is an activist as well as a popstar, comparing her work to that of MLK's belittles everything that he's done for the Civil Rights Movement. To make light of that is no joke. Particularly when Selena herself has come under huge fire for problematic comments on movements such as Black Lives Matter.

In 2016, the singer attempted to stick up for her pal Taylor Swift, after Kim Kardashian's Snapchat exposé, by tweeting: "There are more important things to talk about... Why can't people use their voice for something that f--king matters?". A Twitter user then responded after seeing the comment: "Good question! Why haven't you or Taylor not said a thing about #BlackLivesMatter or police brutality?", which was followed by Selena's quickly deleted tweet: "Oh lol so that means if I hashtag something I save lives? No, I could give two f---s about 'sides.' You don't know what I do."

Selena did appear to half apologise for the comments in a show of hers afterwards: “The next song, before I go home, is a song that’s so important to me, because I get really frustrated. I get stupid sometimes. I say things that I don’t mean, or that come out wrong, just because I care so badly” but she never officially addressed it or did any public work with the Black Lives Matter movement afterwards. Considering how linked MLK's civil right's work is to that of Black Lives Matter now - the comparison between the two public figures is in poor taste. And people were not impressed by it at all.

Even 'CPR' rapper CupcakKe commented:

It turns out that this Selenator was/is trolling us for attention but that doesn't make the comparison any less controversial.

It's important that we celebrate Selena for her music and her own activism with organisations like: WE Day and Step Up.

Selena Gomez to host WE Day, August 4th on CBS

Selena Gomez’s Message To Girls: You’re More Than An Instagram Like | TODAY

However, it's also important that we don't conflate Selena's work with that of activists who have drastically changed the course of civil rights and it's also important that we call her out when she steps out of line, regardless of our love for her.

Perhaps wisely Selena has chosen not to engage in the messiness of it all so far. 

Instead the Revival star is currently promoting her new single on social media and avoiding all the drama.

Now if you don't mind us we're going to go listen to 'Fetish' on repeat!

