Ryan Tedder Opens Up About Upcoming Selena Gomez Song

It's no secret that we are dying to hear Selena Gomez' new album. Ever since the 'Hands to Myself' star confirmed that she was working on it in 2016, we've been dying to hear it and 'It Ain't Me', 'Bad Liar', 'Fetish' and 'Wolves' have only upped our anticipation.

Yesterday, Ryan Tedder opened up in an interview about a song that he has written for Selena and it sounds incredible.

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. RYAN TEDDER HIMSELF IS WORKING ON SELENA'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the OneRepublic frontman revealed: "I did something with Selena that feels like it could be really. She has some incredible songs and the one that we did is, from everything I heard, the most different from the other songs."

The multi-platinum singer then added: "It’s very stripped. It’s an acoustic guitar and a great lyric man. It's a classic."

📹 | “The one that we did is the most different from the other songs [on her new album]. It’s very stripped. It’s an acoustic guitar and a great lyric man.” Ryan Tedder talks about a song he’s worked with Selena on pic.twitter.com/UOfTEJXp7w — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) March 21, 2018

OMG. We cannot wait to hear what this song sounds like. That's not all though. To get us even more excited about it, the 'Apologize' superstar went on to disclose: "Two years from now I might be a little upset that I gave it away. I'm excited about her album".

Ryan has penned hits such as Beyoncé's 'Halo' and Leona Lewis' 'Bleeding Love', so we're super excited for this.

Selena never fails to create pop magic and we reckon that her new Ryan song will be nothing short of sublime.

As it stands, it is currently unclear as to when Selena will release new music.

Fingers crossed that she announces something soon. We need this ASAP.

Words: Sam Prance