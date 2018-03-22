Selena Gomez

Ryan Tedder Opens Up About Upcoming Selena Gomez Song

This sounds incredible...

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 12:41

It's no secret that we are dying to hear Selena Gomez' new album. Ever since the 'Hands to Myself' star confirmed that she was working on it in 2016, we've been dying to hear it and 'It Ain't Me', 'Bad Liar', 'Fetish' and 'Wolves' have only upped our anticipation.

Yesterday, Ryan Tedder opened up in an interview about a song that he has written for Selena and it sounds incredible.

WATCH SELENA'S EPIC 'WOLVES' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
In your eyes, there's a heavy blue
One to love and one to lose
Sweet divine, a heavy truth
Water or wine, don't make me choose

I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night
Night (ah-ah)
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky

I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you

I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you

I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you

I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you
To get to you, oh, to get to you

•••

(Oh, to get to you)

•••

(Oh, to get to you)

Your fingertips trace my skin
To places I have never been
Blindly, I am following
Break down these walls and come on in

I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night
Night (ah-ah)
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky

I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you

I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you

I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you

I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you
To get to you, oh, to get to you

•••

(Oh, to get to you)

•••

I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you

I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you

I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yeah, all for you

I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you
To get to you, oh, to get to you
Writer(s): Carl Rosen, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Selena Gomez, Marshmello, Louis Bell, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. RYAN TEDDER HIMSELF IS WORKING ON SELENA'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the OneRepublic frontman revealed: "I did something with Selena that feels like it could be really. She has some incredible songs and the one that we did is, from everything I heard, the most different from the other songs."

The multi-platinum singer then added: "It’s very stripped. It’s an acoustic guitar and a great lyric man. It's a classic."

OMG. We cannot wait to hear what this song sounds like. That's not all though. To get us even more excited about it, the 'Apologize' superstar went on to disclose: "Two years from now I might be a little upset that I gave it away. I'm excited about her album".

Ryan has penned hits such as Beyoncé's 'Halo' and Leona Lewis' 'Bleeding Love', so we're super excited for this.

Selena never fails to create pop magic and we reckon that her new Ryan song will be nothing short of sublime.

[Getty]

As it stands, it is currently unclear as to when Selena will release new music.

Fingers crossed that she announces something soon. We need this ASAP.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

The Walking Dead: Our World
This New Walking Dead Mobile Game Is Pokemon Go With Zombies
Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike in Barbados
Muggy Mike Slaps Megan McKenna's Bum As They Pack On The PDA In Barbados
Selena Gomez
Ryan Tedder Opens Up About Upcoming Selena Gomez Song
Liam Payne and Cheryl didn&#039;t go home together after the BRITs
Liam Payne Admits To ‘Struggles’ In His Relationship With Cheryl
Dua Lipa performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Look Set to Release a Collaboration
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Returns with Incredible New Single 'In My Blood'
Zayn Malik Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair
Zayn Malik Has Gone Peroxide Blonde As He Debuts Drastic Image Transformation
Marnie Simpson Is Back In A Bikini After Opening Up About Body Confidence Issues
Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man & Two Door Cinema Will Play MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling 2018
ASOS Just Styled Out Printing A Typo On 17,000 Bags
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
Harry Styles Sang A Taylor Swift Song To A Fan And People Are Losing It
Weekly Horoscopes | 26th March - 1st April 2018
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Slays 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Rocks Blonde Hair on New Music Video Set
Cardi B
Cardi B Teases Upcoming Album on Social Media
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Ryan Tedder Opens Up About Upcoming Selena Gomez Song
Selena Gomez Expertly Shuts Down Body-Shamers With Candid Montage Of Her Sydney Yacht Trip
From Selena Gomez To Cara Delevingne: 10 Celebrity Interviews That Are So Awkward It Physically Hurts
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
Selena Gomez 'Suffered From Depression' After Undergoing Kidney Transplant
This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
Selena Gomez 'Nearly Died' From Kidney Surgery Complications
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship
Selena Gomez Posted A Seriously Cute Birthday Message For Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Attempts to Remember Old Lyrics on Radio 1
It Looks Like Selena Gomez And Her Mum Have Finally Buried The Hatchet

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Marnie Simpson Is Back In A Bikini After Opening Up About Body Confidence Issues
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’