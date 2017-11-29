Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande Are The Most Followed Music Artists On Instagram

With Beyoncé's three-grid photo shoots and Nicki Minaj's hilarious video entries, it's fair to say artists have been doing the most on Instagram in 2017 but who has the most followers?

MTV UK have all of the important figures and can exclusively reveal the Kings and Queens of Instagram of this year, from who gained the most followers to the most-watched Instagram Stories.

First off, we can confirm that Selena Gomez is still the Queen of Instagram with a mind-blowing 130 million followers, which is 34.4 million MORE than what she ended 2016 with.

While Selena might be 15 million followers ahead, Ariana Grande is coming for her Insta crown as she is the second most-followed artist after also gaining over 30 million new followers this year.

That's not all, either! The 'Into You' powerhouse is ahead of Gomez in the Most-Viewed Instagram Stories and Most Mentions On Instagram lists. A lot of people want to keep up with Miss Grande!

Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift dominate the lists, while Justin Bieber is the King of Instagram as the most-followed male artist and only male in the Top 10.

Selena and Justin, the King and Queen of Insta? This is too much!

Getty

Harry Styles and Niall Horan also make appearances, although it's clear that women run the show on Instagram in 2017.

As for Instagram Stories? Well, Latin American stars are in charge there as Maluma and Anitta take the top two spots, with Ariana in third place.

We might need to go and find out what's going on over there...

Top 10 Most-Followed Music Artists On Instagram In 2017

1. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez): 130M+ followers

2. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): 115M+ followers

3. Beyoncé (@beyonce): 108M+ followers

4. Taylor Swift (@taylorswift): 104M+ followers

5. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber): 93M+ followers

6. Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj): 83M+ followers

7. Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus): 73M+ followers

8. Jennifer Lopez (@jlo): 70M+ followers

9. Katy Perry (@katyperry): 68M+ followers

10. Demi Lovato (@ddlovato): 62M + followers

Top 10 Music Artists Who Gained The Most Followers On Instagram In 2017

1. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez): Gained 34.4M+ followers

2. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): Gained 31.5M+ followers

3. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber): Gained 24.7M+ followers

4. Beyoncé (@beyonce): Gained 24.4M+ followers

5. Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus): Gained 20M+ followers

6. Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj): Gained 19M+ followers

7. Jennifer Lopez (@jlo): Gained 18.7M+ followers

8. Shakira (@shakira): Gained 18M+ followers

9. Taylor Swift (@taylorswift): Gained 17.7M+ followers

10. Demi Lovato (@ddlovato): Gained 15.8M+ followers

2017's Most-Buzzed About Music Events

1. Coachella

2. GRAMMY Awards

3. SXSW

4. Lollapalooza

5. Rock in Rio

Music Artists With Most Mentions On Instagram In 2017

1. Twenty One Pilots (@twentyonepilots)

2. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

3. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

4. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

5. Migos (@migos)

6. Harry Styles (@harrystyles)

7. Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

8. Beyoncé (@beyonce)

9. Niall Horan (@niallhoran)

10. One Direction (@onedirection)

Artists With Most Views On Instagram Stories In 2017

1. Maluma (@Maluma)

2. Anitta (@Anitta)

3. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

4. J Balvin (@jbalvin)

5. Wesley Safadão (@wesleysafadao)

6. PablloVittar (@pabllovittar)

7. Selena Gomez (@SelenaGomez)

8. Lucas Lucco (@lucaslucco)

9. Katy Perry (@katyperry)

10. Luísa Gerloff Sonza (@luisasonza)

Words: Ross McNeilage

