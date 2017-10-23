Selena Gomez and Marshmello Release Vertical 'Wolves' Video

We are obsessed with all of the new releases that Selena Gomez has put out this year. From the anthemic 'It Ain't Me' to the charming 'Bad Liar' and the experimental 'Fetish' to the moody 'Wolves', Selena has really found her own lane musically.

On top of that the visuals have been amazing and Selena has just released a video for 'Wolves'.

View the lyrics Take it or leave it

Baby take it or leave it

But I know you won't leave it

'Cause I know that you need it

Look in the mirror

When I look in the mirror

Baby I see it clearer

Why you wanna be nearer



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



Reaching your limit

Say you're reaching your limit

Going over your limit

But I know you can't quit it

Something about me

Got you hooked on my body

Take you over and under and twisted up like origami



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



It's Gucci!

The way you walk, the way you talk

I blame you 'cause it's all your fault

You're playin' hard, don't turn me off

You actin' hard, but I know you soft

You my fetish, I'm so with it

All these rumors bein' spreaded

Might as well go 'head and whip it

'Cause they sayin' we already did it

Call on Gucci if you ever need me

I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'

Water diamonds, Aquafina

Just need you in a blue bikini



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

YOU CAN REALLY WATCH A BRAND NEW SELENA GOMEZ MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT NOW!

Like with 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish', Selena appears to have recorded multiple visuals for 'Wolves'. This first video is a vertical clip that 'Wolves' producer, Marsmello, has published on his VEVO. In it he FaceTimes Selena and she frolics to the song.

The video is really simple and Selena looks stunning throughout it all. Seriously what a star.

Selena and Marshmello released 'Wolves' last Wednesday. Since it's been out 'Wolves' has so far peaked at Number 1 on US iTunes and is currently at Number 4 on the Spotify daily global chart. It's safe to say that the single is an instant hit.

'Wolves' is also on track to have a Top 20 debut on the official UK singles chart this week.

With this visual out now too, we have no doubt that it will rise higher in weeks to come.

We cannot wait to find out what the official music video looks like.

In the meantime, we'll be watching this vertical visual on repeat.

Words: Sam Prance

