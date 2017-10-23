Selena Gomez and Marshmello Release Vertical 'Wolves' Video
This is gorgeous...
We are obsessed with all of the new releases that Selena Gomez has put out this year. From the anthemic 'It Ain't Me' to the charming 'Bad Liar' and the experimental 'Fetish' to the moody 'Wolves', Selena has really found her own lane musically.
On top of that the visuals have been amazing and Selena has just released a video for 'Wolves'.
YOU CAN REALLY WATCH A BRAND NEW SELENA GOMEZ MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT NOW!
Like with 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish', Selena appears to have recorded multiple visuals for 'Wolves'. This first video is a vertical clip that 'Wolves' producer, Marsmello, has published on his VEVO. In it he FaceTimes Selena and she frolics to the song.
The video is really simple and Selena looks stunning throughout it all. Seriously what a star.
Selena and Marshmello released 'Wolves' last Wednesday. Since it's been out 'Wolves' has so far peaked at Number 1 on US iTunes and is currently at Number 4 on the Spotify daily global chart. It's safe to say that the single is an instant hit.
'Wolves' is also on track to have a Top 20 debut on the official UK singles chart this week.
With this visual out now too, we have no doubt that it will rise higher in weeks to come.
We cannot wait to find out what the official music video looks like.
In the meantime, we'll be watching this vertical visual on repeat.
Words: Sam Prance
