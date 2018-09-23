Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Step Back From Social Media Again

The singer is signing out of Instagram for the time being

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 12:20

Selena Gomez has announced that she’s taking a step back from social-media in order to refocus her energies on what really matters to her.

The singer updated her most recent Instagram post with the caption: “Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given."

Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.

The 25-year-old previously told Elle that she refuses to even download the Instagram application to her phone because “it’s not real.” She explained that she’d rather prioritise hanging out with her friends and living in the moment rather than documenting everything online.

“I'm not trying to hide," she said. "That's my life. I'm living it the way I want to live it. But it's about making a conscious effort — if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I'll take that time. So I don't have any of it. I had to make that decision." 

Getty

In a recent Instagram Live, she opened up about her experience of anxiety and depression: “Depression was my life for five years straight,” she said. “I think before I turned 26 there was like this weird time in my life [where] I think I was kind of on auto pilot for about five years. 

“Kinda just going through the motions and figuring out who I am and just doing the best I could and then slowly but surely doing that.” 

Good on Selena for recognising when she needs a break. 

