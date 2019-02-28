Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy’s ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Is Out And It’s Straight Fire

We can't get enough of this song.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 17:14

Here’s the quartet you didn’t know you needed: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy.

Coming at us with a Latin/electronic/pop bop, the four of them have collab'd on a song that’s exactly what the music scene needed. With Selena’s smooth vocals, J Balvin’s latin influence, and Blanco and Tainy’s work on the production side to create an explosive and fresh instrumental - the quartet have officially put together the song of the summer, just a little early (giving us time to learn all the lyrics, right?)

Getty

Check Out ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ with Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy:

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - I Can't Get Enough (Official Audio)

This comes after Gomez preciously teased on her Instagram story a picture of four robes with the artist's names on.

The song begins with the lyrics: “Crazy / I like that, you like that, so let's be crazy / The contact, impact, I want that daily”. The chorus also screams ‘Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself’ vibes, with the lyrics: “Yeah, I can't get enough of your love / Give me some more / I love it / I can't get enough, yeah”.

Gomez’s transition to strong pop songs is only confirmed with the single, her most recent collab before including ‘Taki Taki’ with Cardi B and DJ Snake,‘Wolves’ with Marshmello, and ‘Fetish’ featuring Gucci Mane... it’s clear she’s the queen of collabs at the moment.

Will the song follow in the footsteps of ‘Taki Taki’ and make it in the Top 20 of the UK and Billboard charts? We can’t wait to hear it on the radio and see it gain huge success for the artists.

