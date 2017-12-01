Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber Reunion As She Reveals She And Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Are Still 'Best Friends'

Apparently it ended on the best terms possible.

Linds Foley
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 08:30

Selena Gomez has finally broken her silence on rumours that she and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber are back together, also addressing how she and The Weeknd's relationship is doing following their recent break up. 

Since their split she's been seen out on a string of public dates with the Biebs, the first time the pair have really been seen together since their on-off relationship ended back in 2014.

But while both parties have kept pretty quiet about what's going on despite the fact they've been seen kissing out and about, Selena's now spoken out about what it's been like reconnecting with Justin. Well, sort of.

Asked about him during an interview with Billboard, she gave a pretty vague but equally heart-warming response, saying: "I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life.

"So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."

BGUK

And while you might've thought things with newly ex-boyfriend The Weeknd were a little messy right now, Selena was quick to reassure fans that actually, they are on pretty good terms and still have a lot of love for each other.

"Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," she told Billboard in the same interview. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life.

"We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

Getty

You mean it's humanly possible to end a relationship without hand-stitching a voodoo doll that you carry around in your pocket just to pinch during those moments you think you going to hit a rage spiral?

Fair play to that, SelGo. Fair play to that. 

