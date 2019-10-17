Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex

Let's not jump to any conclusions

Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 09:57

Selena Gomez has cleared up rumours that she’s renewed her relationship with Samuel Krost after they were pictured at the same restaurant in New York City.

The singer was first linked to the fashion-line founder back in 2016. On Tuesday night, they both attended a meal at La Esquina in Soho amongst friends, with Samuel arriving after Selena and her pals had already entered the premises.

I’m hurt feel bad for me
View this post on Instagram

I’m hurt feel bad for me

A post shared by Samuel Krost (@samuelkrost) on

It didn’t take long for The Daily Mail to publish an article with a headline reading: "Selena Gomez EXCLUSIVE: Singer reunites with ex boyfriend Samuel Krost in NYC... three years after singer 'dated' fashion executive."

Selena never usually comments on tabloid speculation about her personal life but decided to set the record straight this time: "I am not dating anyone," she wrote. "I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing, not mine."

Instagram/SelenaGomez

She later posted an image of herself in a pair of joggers from the designer’s Krost fashion line that literally say: “Support Your Friends." Sel captioned the image with a simple: “Bye.”

Instagram/SelenaGomez

In an interview with Zach Sang, she opened up about her relationship status: "I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me," she said. 

"I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength."

Wise words.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Dress Is 'Going To Auction' Amid Claims It Was Stolen
Justin Bieber Vows To Release An Album Before Christmas On This One Condition
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date
Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Supported Her Through Justin Bieber Drama
Chloe Ferry Adopts Adele’s Motto, Sweating Off The Haters
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Pregnancy Bump In Previously Unseen Photos
Kylie Jenner And Drake Spark Dating Rumours At His 33rd Birthday Party
Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It
Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Hailey Bieber Responds To Claims Her “I’ll Kill You” Post Was About Selena Gomez
Get To Know Nova Twins
Get To Know: Nova Twins

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Supported Her Through Justin Bieber Drama
Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It
Selena Gomez - Look At Her Now - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Look At Her Now
Hailey Bieber Responds To Claims Her “I’ll Kill You” Post Was About Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Lose You To Love Me
Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot