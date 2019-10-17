Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex

Selena Gomez has cleared up rumours that she’s renewed her relationship with Samuel Krost after they were pictured at the same restaurant in New York City.

The singer was first linked to the fashion-line founder back in 2016. On Tuesday night, they both attended a meal at La Esquina in Soho amongst friends, with Samuel arriving after Selena and her pals had already entered the premises.

It didn’t take long for The Daily Mail to publish an article with a headline reading: "Selena Gomez EXCLUSIVE: Singer reunites with ex boyfriend Samuel Krost in NYC... three years after singer 'dated' fashion executive."

Selena never usually comments on tabloid speculation about her personal life but decided to set the record straight this time: "I am not dating anyone," she wrote. "I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing, not mine."

Instagram/SelenaGomez

She later posted an image of herself in a pair of joggers from the designer’s Krost fashion line that literally say: “Support Your Friends." Sel captioned the image with a simple: “Bye.”

Instagram/SelenaGomez

In an interview with Zach Sang, she opened up about her relationship status: "I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me," she said.

"I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength."

Wise words.