Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber And Madison Beer From Cruel Comments

Selena Gomez has said that she’s “disappointed” in a small portion of her fans after they left bullying comments on Madison Beer’s Instagram page.

The drama kicked off when fans spotted that she and Hailey Bieber had enjoyed dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood at the same time Selena was celebrating her album release there.

Getty

The coincidental run-in left some fans claiming that the duo had deliberately booked a meal at the restaurant to disrupt Selena’s event.

Madison took to social-media to defend herself: “These rumors are getting insane.. I just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years… and that’s it?” she wrote.

Getty

“How is that a crime? I love selena.. always have. (as y’all know.) and I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? that is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened. it was just a coincidence, you’re bullying me for no reason…”

Selena spotted the chaos online and responded with her own message of support: “This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn’t intentional whatsoever. I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this,” she added.

Instagram

“I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue.”

This isn’t the first time Sel has been forced to pull her fans back in line after some people left rude messages on Hailey’s social-media following the release of ‘Lose You To Love Me.’

Regardless of their private lives, it’s always good to see women sticking up for each other.