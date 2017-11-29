Selena Gomez Expertly Shuts Down Body-Shamers With Candid Montage Of Her Sydney Yacht Trip

Earlier this week the internet became flooded with pictures of Selena Gomez living her best bikini life on a yacht in Sydney, but the pics weren't met without some scrutiny on her body.

Sel looked incredible as she proudly displayed the scars from the kidney transplant surgery she had last summer, and it seems she's decided to address the focus on her image head-on in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Taking to the social platform on Tuesday, the 'Wolves' singer well and truly shut down body-shamers with an exert from Naomi Wolf's 1990 seminal feminist text, 'The Beauty Myth'.

She wrote: "The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern women in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she fulfills society's impossible definition of endless beauty."

She continued: "I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.

"Wind in her sails. 🌈💜," signed off Sel.

The inspirational message was accompanied by a video of her looking hella carefree as she and her friends enjoy yacht life, even recreating that iconic Titanic scene at the front of the boat.

Selena recently opened up about putting herself and her health above everything else.

all apologies all apologies A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about her battle with anxiety and depression, she said: "There won't be a day where I'm like, 'here I am in a pretty dress - I won!' I think it's a battle I'm going to have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm ok with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else. I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place."

Selena's big fat FU to society's ideals is literally everything, keep doing you girl.

