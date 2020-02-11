Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was

“It makes me kind of bummed."

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 10:28

Selena Gomez has opened up about why she finds it difficult to maintain a strong connection with her fans without compromising her mental health.

The singer gave an interview to Genius where she explained that that certain topics can weigh heavily on her heart: “It makes me kind of bummed, because I do wanna have communication with my fans.

Getty

“You know, I used to be extremely personal, one-on-one, but I find that lately it’s just become really heavy,” she admitted.

She continued: “I think people expect a lot more of me and want me to do more, but the truth is I have to take care of myself and take care of my mind, the things that I’m reading and listening to.”

In the same interview, the 27-year-old said that she still has a “lot” to figure out in matters of the heart. Even so, she remains hopeful that the right person will come into her life at the right time.

“Some days when I wake up and I’m annoyed and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be alone forever,’ but after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there’s someone for everybody.'”

Selena Gomez "Rare" Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified

As much as fans love having direct contact with their favourite celebs, it’s important to remember that artists are just people too. In this instance, Selena is making a sensible decision for herself by recognising situations that have a negative impact on her mood.

Latest News

Important Reality Con Update
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie
Get To Know Josie Man
Get To Know: Josie Man
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Justin Bieber Reveals The One Habit That Annoys Hailey Bieber The Most
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye
Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On
James Charles Says He Was ‘Threatened’ By An Uber Driver In A Disturbing Incident
Kris Jenner Reveals Which Of Her Daughters Will Be Next To Have A Baby
James Charles Says Trolls Are “Trying To Ruin His Life” After Controversial Video
Liam Payne And Maya Henry Have Reportedly Split After Six Months Together

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
Selena Gomez - Feel Me Live from the Revival Tour - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Feel Me (Live from the Revival Tour)
MTV News
Selena Gomez Announces Beauty Brand | MTV News
Selena Gomez Says Justin Bieber Emotionally Abused Her During Their Relationship
Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber And Madison Beer From Cruel Comments
Selena Gomez - Rare - Music Video
Selena Gomez
Rare
Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Won’t Be Doing ‘Sexual’ Music Videos Anymore
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Stormi
Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday
Selena Gomez Reportedly Had A Panic Attack Before Her AMAs Performance
Bella Hadid Allegedly Reached Out To Selena Gomez Amid Instagram Drama
Bella Hadid Deleted An Instagram After Selena Gomez Left A Cute Comment On It
A Mash-Up Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ And Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Has Gone Viral

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Important Reality Con Update
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal