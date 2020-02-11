Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was

Selena Gomez has opened up about why she finds it difficult to maintain a strong connection with her fans without compromising her mental health.

The singer gave an interview to Genius where she explained that that certain topics can weigh heavily on her heart: “It makes me kind of bummed, because I do wanna have communication with my fans.

Getty

“You know, I used to be extremely personal, one-on-one, but I find that lately it’s just become really heavy,” she admitted.

She continued: “I think people expect a lot more of me and want me to do more, but the truth is I have to take care of myself and take care of my mind, the things that I’m reading and listening to.”

In the same interview, the 27-year-old said that she still has a “lot” to figure out in matters of the heart. Even so, she remains hopeful that the right person will come into her life at the right time.

“Some days when I wake up and I’m annoyed and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be alone forever,’ but after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there’s someone for everybody.'”

As much as fans love having direct contact with their favourite celebs, it’s important to remember that artists are just people too. In this instance, Selena is making a sensible decision for herself by recognising situations that have a negative impact on her mood.