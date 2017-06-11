Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything

Ever since the entire cast of 13 Reasons Why became best friends with executive producer of the show Selena Gomez, it’s been a two way street situation.

No really, SelGo is in equal amounts of awe of them as they are of her, to the point where she’s even happy to declare her love for them all over their Instagram posts.

Which is why we basically screamed with delight when we were checking up on Katherine Langford’s Insta and discovered comment from a certain Bad Liar singer.

Yep, SelGo wrote under the pic: ‘One of my absolute favourite people- YOU. Proud of you (sic)’.

We just love it when a friendship reaches Instagram commenting levels, because apparently we only live through the celebs we're obsessed with. That's healthy, right?

Besides, Katherine only made her Instagram public because of Selena's excellent persuading skills, previously telling The Last Magazine: "Selena pointed out that the show is targeting young adults like me and that [social media] is a good medium to talk directly with those who relate to my character, Hannah."

Well yes, that and for moments such as this.