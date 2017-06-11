Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything

Ugh these two are just the cutest BFFs ever.

Monday, June 12, 2017 - 10:37

Ever since the entire cast of 13 Reasons Why became best friends with executive producer of the show Selena Gomez, it’s been a two way street situation.

No really, SelGo is in equal amounts of awe of them as they are of her, to the point where she’s even happy to declare her love for them all over their Instagram posts.

Serving: denim, stripes, and pride all night ⚡️💙

Serving: denim, stripes, and pride all night ⚡️💙

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) on

Which is why we basically screamed with delight when we were checking up on Katherine Langford’s Insta and discovered comment from a certain Bad Liar singer.

Yep, SelGo wrote under the pic: ‘One of my absolute favourite people- YOU. Proud of you (sic)’.

We just love it when a friendship reaches Instagram commenting levels, because apparently we only live through the celebs we're obsessed with. That's healthy, right?

Besides, Katherine only made her Instagram public because of Selena's excellent persuading skills, previously telling The Last Magazine: "Selena pointed out that the show is targeting young adults like me and that [social media] is a good medium to talk directly with those who relate to my character, Hannah." 

Well yes, that and for moments such as this.

Latest News

Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything

Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years

Love Island 2017: Two New Girls Enter, Camilla Gets A Snog And Amber Causes Some MAJOR Beef

Colton Haynes Shares Super Cute Prom Story And Gives Advice On Coming Out

Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills

Xbox One X

Xbox One X Unveiled: New Console Is ‘Most Powerful Ever Made’ And You’re Going To Want One

Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror

The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything

Selena Gomez Defends 13 Reasons Why Over Criticisms Of Its Portrayal Of Teen Suicide

Selena Gomez Has Said Actual Words About Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Music

Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Praises Justin Bieber's 'Really Beautiful' Performance At One Love Manchester Concert

Life

Selena Gomez Writes A Love Letter To The LGBTQ+ Community

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Style

Selena Gomez Wears Topshop To Hang Out In The Weeknd's Hometown

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Romance With The Weeknd (And It Is Too Cute)

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Has Teased Some 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her
Celebrity

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

Music

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills

Celebrity

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF