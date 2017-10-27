Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

Selena Gomez has opened up about her kidney transplant for the first time in a seriously emotional interview with the Today show.

The former Disney star was joined by her good friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa as they spoke about the life-saving operation Selena underwent following her ongoing battle with the auto-immune disease, lupus.

As she fought back her tears, Selena revealed: "It was really kind of life or death. My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life."

"That was the day I came home and she volunteered, she did it,' added the singer.

There is no question that Selena believes the operation saved her life, since when the interviewer asked: "You feel like Francia saved your life?" she said without hesitation: "Because she did. That's it."

The full interview will air next Monday on The Today Show.

The world was shocked to learn news of Selena's kidney transplant last month when she took to Instagram to share a touching photograph of herself and Francia in the hospital together.

At the time Selena thanked her "beautiful friend" for giving her the "ultimate gift and sacrifice."

She wrote: "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

We'll have to wait for the full interview on Monday to hear more about Selena and Francia's incredible journey, but in the meantime, you can head to the Lupus Research Alliance website to find out more about lupus.