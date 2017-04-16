Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

"Love my Canadians!"

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 10:32

A brief look at Selena Gomez' dating history will tell you that she totally has a thing for Canadians. Now the star just verbally confirmed to the world that she does in fact LOVE the people of Canada and she gave a special little shout out to her boyf, The Weeknd (obviously).

Sel sat down for a tell-all Q&A sesh with Ask Anything Chat and couldn't help but gush when Terry from Toronto asked how her recent visit to their home turf was, professing: "Love my Canadians!"

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

"It was amazing, one of my good friends, Petra Collins, is from Toronto. I went to go see her exhibit and it was absolutely stunning." said the star.

To finish her answer, which was pretty much a straight up declaration of her obsession with Toronto, Selena just had to mention her man: "And my boyfriend’s from there, he’s really cute."

Selena Gomez Talks About The Scene, Netflix, The Weeknd & Loving Toronto. Watch Final Part

N'aww we're loving how Selena can't help but say something srsly cute about The Weeknd in pretty much every interview now.

Couple goals!

