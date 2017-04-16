Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

A brief look at Selena Gomez' dating history will tell you that she totally has a thing for Canadians. Now the star just verbally confirmed to the world that she does in fact LOVE the people of Canada and she gave a special little shout out to her boyf, The Weeknd (obviously).

Sel sat down for a tell-all Q&A sesh with Ask Anything Chat and couldn't help but gush when Terry from Toronto asked how her recent visit to their home turf was, professing: "Love my Canadians!"

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

"It was amazing, one of my good friends, Petra Collins, is from Toronto. I went to go see her exhibit and it was absolutely stunning." said the star.

To finish her answer, which was pretty much a straight up declaration of her obsession with Toronto, Selena just had to mention her man: "And my boyfriend’s from there, he’s really cute."

N'aww we're loving how Selena can't help but say something srsly cute about The Weeknd in pretty much every interview now.

Couple goals!

