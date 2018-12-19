Selena Gomez Has Been Pictured For The First Time Since Her Temporary Hiatus

Selena Gomez has been pictured for the first time since she made the decision to take a break from social-media and it looks like it's done her a world of good.

The singer announced back in September that she’d be taking a raincheck on her social channels in order to “step back” and “live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

Getty

A month later, it was revealed that the 26-year-old had checked into a treatment facility to treat anxiety and depression after she experienced ongoing issues with Lupus, which resulted in her undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017.

In two photos shared on BFF Connar Franklin’s Instagram page, Selena can be seen laughing and smiling with friends in front of a snowy mountain. "Selena is glowing omg," one person wrote, as another said: "My heart skipped a beat.”

An insider has since told E! News that she is doing “much better” but will continue "checking in with professionals as her health battle is ongoing. [She] truly is in a much better place. She feels refreshed and is in a better head space."

In a previous interview with Vogue, Selena opened up about seeking treatment for her mental health and encouraged other young women to recognise when they might need help.

“DBT has completely changed my life,” she said. “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we're taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who's down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart."