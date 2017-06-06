Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Has Said Actual Words About Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

A vague headline for some really quite vague quotes.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 17:09

Selena Gomez would be our first port of call if we wanted to get some gossip on Taylor Swift's new boyfriend, you know, seeing as they're the definition of BFFs.

Which is exactly why during a recent interview with SiriusXM's Nicole Ryan SelGo found herself being quizzed about exactly that.

"Both of you have some new things going on in your lives. You have some new people in your lives," Nicole began. "Have you gotten a chance to hang out together with your new people?"

OOH someone was clearly feeling brave. Either that or Selena really was happy to chat about it.

Getty
"I hang out with my new person a lot," the singer replied.

Adding: "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time." 

We're going to take from that that Taylor and Joe are happy together, because we're already shamelessly shipping them.

