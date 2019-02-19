Selena Gomez Has Teased A Collab With Benny Blanco, J Balvin And Tainy
Queen of collabs? We think so.
Selena Gomez has been killing it with the collabs recently. From ‘Taki Taki’ with Cardi B and DJ Snake, to ‘Wolves’ with Marshmello, to ‘Fetish’ featuring Gucci Mane... this girl knows exactly how to pull together the collabs we’re dying to hear.
So, what could be coming next from the pop singer? Well, after posting a hint on her Instagram story yesterday, there could be an ultimate collab coming - one with featured artists that will rob you of your wig and leave you bald at the very concept…
Báilame como si fuera la última vez
Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé
Un besito bien suavecito, bebé
Taki taki
Taki taki, ¡rumba!
Wo-oh, oh-oh
Hi Music Hi Flow (Snake)
Báilame como si fuera la última vez
Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé
Un besito bien suavecito, bebé
Taki taki
Taki taki
Taki, taki
Quiere un besito o un ñaqui
Booty explota como Nagasaki
Prende los motores Kawasaki
Que la disco está llena
Y llegaron los Anunnakis
No le bajes
El booty sobresale de tu traje
No trajo pantisito pa' que el nene no trabaje
Es que yo me sé lo que ella cree que ella se sabe
Cuenta que no quiere pero me tiene espionaje, eh-eh
El booty sobresale de tu traje
No trajo pantisito pa' que el nene no trabaje
Es que yo me sé lo que ella cree que ella se sabe
Cuenta que no quiere pero me tiene espionaje, eh-eh
Báilame como si fuera la última vez
Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé
Un besito bien suavecito, bebé
Taki taki, taki taki, ¡rumba!
Wo-oh, oh-oh
Hi Music Hi Flow
Bardi (Cardi)
He said he wants to touch it, and tease it, and squeeze it
Well my piggy bank is hungry, my nigga, you need to feed it
If the text ain't freaky, I don't wanna read it
And just to let you know, this punani is undefeated
Aye
He said he really wanna see me more
I said we should have a date, where? At the Lamborghini store
"I'm kinda scary, hard to read, I'm like a Ouija board"
"But I'm a boss bitch, who you gonna leave me for?"
You hoes got no class, you bitches is broke still
I be talking cash, shit, while I'm popping my gold grill
I'm a whole rich bitch, and I work like I'm broke still
But the love be so fake, but the hate be so real
El booty sobresale de mi traje
No traje pantisito pa' que el nene to trabaje
Es que yo me sé lo que tú crees que tú no sabe
Dice que no quiere, pero se quiere comer el equipaje
Báilame como si fuera la última vez
Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé
Un besito bien suavecito, bebé
Taki taki, taki taki
¡Rumba!
Wo-oh, oh-oh
DJ Snake
Careful when you come through my way
My body-ody know how to play
Work it, keep it tight everyday
And I, I, I know you need a taste
When I ooo, you're fallin' in love
Give a little ooo-ooo, get it well done
Dancing on my ooo, make your girl wanna run
We keep moving till the sun come up
Porque
I am the party
Yo soy fiesta
Blow out your candles
Then have a siesta
They can try, pero no one can stop me
What my taki taki wants, ya
My taki taki gets, uhn
Báilame como si fuera la última vez
Y enséñame ese pasito que no sé
Un besito bien suavecito, bebé
Taki taki
Taki taki, ¡rumba!
Wo-oh, oh-oh
Hi Music Hi Flow
Taki taki
Taki taki
Check out Selena Gomez’s Instagram story where she teases a collab with Benny Blanco, J Balvin And Tainy:
The singer took to her Insta story to tease the possible collab, which showed four white robes with red writing spelling each of the artist's names. Benny Blanco, known for his work on songs like ‘Eastside’ with Khalid and Halsey (which became a #1 UK hit), J Balvin, most recently famous for featuring on Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ (a Billboard Hot 100 #1), and Tainy, a reggaeton producer known most commonly for his work with Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and more - are all on the line up of robes amongst Selena herself.
Although we are yet to receive any information about the song title or release date, we can be sure that this song is going to bring the fire. Selena Gomez + Benny Blanco + J Balvin + Tainy = Chart-topping bop of 2019.