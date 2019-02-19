Selena Gomez Has Teased A Collab With Benny Blanco, J Balvin And Tainy

Selena Gomez has been killing it with the collabs recently. From ‘Taki Taki’ with Cardi B and DJ Snake, to ‘Wolves’ with Marshmello, to ‘Fetish’ featuring Gucci Mane... this girl knows exactly how to pull together the collabs we’re dying to hear.

So, what could be coming next from the pop singer? Well, after posting a hint on her Instagram story yesterday, there could be an ultimate collab coming - one with featured artists that will rob you of your wig and leave you bald at the very concept…

Check out Selena Gomez’s Instagram story where she teases a collab with Benny Blanco, J Balvin And Tainy:

The singer took to her Insta story to tease the possible collab, which showed four white robes with red writing spelling each of the artist's names. Benny Blanco, known for his work on songs like ‘Eastside’ with Khalid and Halsey (which became a #1 UK hit), J Balvin, most recently famous for featuring on Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ (a Billboard Hot 100 #1), and Tainy, a reggaeton producer known most commonly for his work with Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and more - are all on the line up of robes amongst Selena herself.

Although we are yet to receive any information about the song title or release date, we can be sure that this song is going to bring the fire. Selena Gomez + Benny Blanco + J Balvin + Tainy = Chart-topping bop of 2019.