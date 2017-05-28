Selena Gomez Has Teased Some 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details

Selena Gomez has promised that the second season of 13 Reasons Why will be even more gripping than the first.

The American superstar is a producer of the groundbreaking Netflix TV show and has teased details of the second series – saying she is “freaking out” about the plot twists ahead.

"I'm so excited for season two," she told US radio station Movin 92.5.

"I think it's going to be so exciting because I didn't expect the first to be as loud. I didn't expect it to have the reaction that it did. It was amazing, and it was complicated, and there was a lot of stuff that came with it, and I understood what that meant,” she said.

Series one followed Hannah Baker and 13 cassette tapes that details the reasons why she decided to take her own life – with the series leaving many questions unanswered, and creating new ones as the first season closed.

"I think for season 2, we elaborate more on some of those questions and the stories and the resolution, if you will, of what some of these kids have gone through and are going through. So it's exciting."

And Selena says more shocking moments are head.

"I was in the writers' room the other day, and they're working so hard and it's going to come together," she said.

"I was sitting there at the table, like, 'Wait, what happened?!' Almost freaking out. I'm so excited. It's going to be great," she promised.

