Selena Gomez Is Billboard's Woman of the Year 2017
There's no stopping the 'Bad Liar' star...
Selena Gomez is killing it. She may not have released an album this year but from her huge hit collaborations, 'It Ain't Me' and 'Wolves', to her experimental solo singles, 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish', it's safe to say that the superstar has dominated 2017.
Not to mention she's also put her activism front and centre, discussing her lupus and recent kidney transplant just this week on Good Morning America, taking part in telethons for hurricane relief efforts and also standing up for DACA on Instagram.
Taking all of this into account, it is no surprise that Selena is Billboard's 'Woman of the Year' 2017.
Billboard's 'Woman of the Year' award is part of Billboard's Women in Music awards ceremony. The prestigious event seeks to honour some of the most important female voices in music today, both in front of and behind the scenes, year on year.
Previous winners of the 'Woman of the Year' award include Madonna, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.
Selena's close friend Taylor Swift even received the honour twice in both 2011 and 2014 also.
This is the 'Love You Like a Love Song' singer's second win at Billboard Women in Music. The 'Slow Down' singer previously won the 'Chart-Topper' award in 2015, after releasing Revival and its hit singles 'Good for You' and 'Same Old Love'.
The ceremony will be held on November 30th in LA and will be broadcast live on Twitter.
At the event, it is customary for the Woman of the Year recipient to deliver a speech.
We can't wait to see what Selena uses the platform to discuss.
She really deserves this and we couldn't be happier for her.
Words: Sam Prance
