Selena Gomez Is Billboard's Woman of the Year 2017

Selena Gomez is killing it. She may not have released an album this year but from her huge hit collaborations, 'It Ain't Me' and 'Wolves', to her experimental solo singles, 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish', it's safe to say that the superstar has dominated 2017.

Not to mention she's also put her activism front and centre, discussing her lupus and recent kidney transplant just this week on Good Morning America, taking part in telethons for hurricane relief efforts and also standing up for DACA on Instagram.

Taking all of this into account, it is no surprise that Selena is Billboard's 'Woman of the Year' 2017.

View the lyrics Take it or leave it

Baby take it or leave it

But I know you won't leave it

'Cause I know that you need it

Look in the mirror

When I look in the mirror

Baby I see it clearer

Why you wanna be nearer



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



Reaching your limit

Say you're reaching your limit

Going over your limit

But I know you can't quit it

Something about me

Got you hooked on my body

Take you over and under and twisted up like origami



I'm not surprised

I sympathize, ah

I can't deny

Your appetite, ah



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love



It's Gucci!

The way you walk, the way you talk

I blame you 'cause it's all your fault

You're playin' hard, don't turn me off

You actin' hard, but I know you soft

You my fetish, I'm so with it

All these rumors bein' spreaded

Might as well go 'head and whip it

'Cause they sayin' we already did it

Call on Gucci if you ever need me

I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'

Water diamonds, Aquafina

Just need you in a blue bikini



You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love

I push you out and you come right back

Don't see a point in blaming you

If I were you, I'd do me too

You got a fetish for my love Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Selena Gomez, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Billboard's 'Woman of the Year' award is part of Billboard's Women in Music awards ceremony. The prestigious event seeks to honour some of the most important female voices in music today, both in front of and behind the scenes, year on year.

Previous winners of the 'Woman of the Year' award include Madonna, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

Selena's close friend Taylor Swift even received the honour twice in both 2011 and 2014 also.

[Getty]

This is the 'Love You Like a Love Song' singer's second win at Billboard Women in Music. The 'Slow Down' singer previously won the 'Chart-Topper' award in 2015, after releasing Revival and its hit singles 'Good for You' and 'Same Old Love'.

The ceremony will be held on November 30th in LA and will be broadcast live on Twitter.

At the event, it is customary for the Woman of the Year recipient to deliver a speech.

[Getty]

We can't wait to see what Selena uses the platform to discuss.

She really deserves this and we couldn't be happier for her.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.