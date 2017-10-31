Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Billboard's Woman of the Year 2017

There's no stopping the 'Bad Liar' star...

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 17:38

Selena Gomez is killing it. She may not have released an album this year but from her huge hit collaborations, 'It Ain't Me' and  'Wolves', to her experimental solo singles, 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish', it's safe to say that the superstar has dominated 2017.

Not to mention she's also put her activism front and centre, discussing her lupus and recent kidney transplant just this week on Good Morning America, taking part in telethons for hurricane relief efforts and also standing up for DACA on Instagram.

Taking all of this into account, it is no surprise that Selena is Billboard's 'Woman of the Year' 2017.

View the lyrics
Take it or leave it
Baby take it or leave it
But I know you won't leave it
'Cause I know that you need it
Look in the mirror
When I look in the mirror
Baby I see it clearer
Why you wanna be nearer

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

Reaching your limit
Say you're reaching your limit
Going over your limit
But I know you can't quit it
Something about me
Got you hooked on my body
Take you over and under and twisted up like origami

I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love

It's Gucci!
The way you walk, the way you talk
I blame you 'cause it's all your fault
You're playin' hard, don't turn me off
You actin' hard, but I know you soft
You my fetish, I'm so with it
All these rumors bein' spreaded
Might as well go 'head and whip it
'Cause they sayin' we already did it
Call on Gucci if you ever need me
I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'
Water diamonds, Aquafina
Just need you in a blue bikini

You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
Writer(s): RADRIC DELANTIC DAVIS, Alex Schwartz, Joe Khajadourian, Chloe Angelides, Gino "Farrago" Barletta, Selena Gomez, Brett Mclaughlin, Jonas Jeberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Billboard's 'Woman of the Year' award is part of Billboard's Women in Music awards ceremony. The prestigious event seeks to honour some of the most important female voices in music today, both in front of and behind the scenes, year on year.

Previous winners of the 'Woman of the Year' award include Madonna, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

Selena's close friend Taylor Swift even received the honour twice in both 2011 and 2014 also.

[Getty]

This is the 'Love You Like a Love Song' singer's second win at Billboard Women in Music. The 'Slow Down' singer previously won the 'Chart-Topper' award in 2015, after releasing Revival and its hit singles 'Good for You' and 'Same Old Love'.

The ceremony will be held on November 30th in LA and will be broadcast live on Twitter.

At the event, it is customary for the Woman of the Year recipient to deliver a speech.

[Getty]

We can't wait to see what Selena uses the platform to discuss.

She really deserves this and we couldn't be happier for her.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)

Review: Harry Styles Live On Tour at London's Eventim Apollo

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Billboard's Woman of the Year 2017

Rocket League: This Is When You Will Finally Be Able To Play It On Nintendo Switch

Blair Witch

The Blair Witch Project Could Be Returning As A TV Show

Rapper Offset of Migos attends the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week at the 69th Regiment Armory on September 10, 2017 in New

Migos’ Offset, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Drop New Album 'Without Warning'

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Nicki Minaj Announced As The Face Of H&M Fashion Campaign

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Rolling Stone - Cardi B photographed by Justice Apple

Cardi B Scores First Rolling Stone Cover

Kanye West Drops CyHi The Prynce Collaboration 'Dat Side'

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More

Scott Disick Admits He Only Hung Out With Bella Thorne To Make Kourney Kardsahian Jealous

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Has Been Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2018

Niall Horan Wants To Collaborate With Camila Cabello

The Very Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Kelly Clarkson &amp; Jennifer Hudson

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson Praise Each Other on Twitter

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato's Next Official Single Is 'Tell Me You Love Me'

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Billboard's Woman of the Year 2017

Justin Bieber Leaves Selena Gomez's Home Wearing Same Hoodie As On Their 'Date' The Day Before

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

Selena Gomez at the InStyle Awards

Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

New Music Friday - 27th October 2017
Music

New Music Out This Week (27th October 2017)

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony and More

Selena Gomez &amp; Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Reveals That She's a 'Major Fan' of Taylor Swift's New Album

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Releases Epic Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Were Spotted Hanging Out Together

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Unveils 'Wolves' Artwork and Lyrics on Social Media

Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Just Had The Cutest Reunion

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours