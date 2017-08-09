Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Coming Under Fire for Choosing to Star in Woody Allen's Next Film

The 'Bad Liar' singer will star alongside Elle Fanning in the as yet untitled project...

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 16:47

Selena Gomez has been announced as one of the leads in Woody Allen's new film.

The 'Bad Liar' singer will act with The Beguiled actress Elle Fanning and Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet in the as yet untitled project. While we're extremely excited to see Selena act again, the news has already been met with backlash.

[Getty]

Certain fans are uncomfortable with Selena's decision to work with Allen.

Since 1993 Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow, his son Ronan Farrow, his ex girlfriend Mia Farrow and others have come forward with claims that Allen sexually assaulted Dylan. While this hasn't been proved in court, the claims are cause for concern.

And fans and critics of Selena haven't shied away from expressing their disappointment.

Having just executive produced the popular TV series 13 Reasons Why, which explicitly tackles issues such as sexual assualt, teen suicide and depression, fans of the star are intrigued to hear what Selena has to say about taking on the commitment.

Of course, Selena is not the only famous star to have chosen to work with Woody Allen in the past few years. Miley Cyrus, Emma Stone, Steve Carrell and Kristen Stewart are just a few of the other celebrities who've worked with him recently.

Cate Blanchett even won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her leading role in Allen's 2014 film Blue Jasmine.

And Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet and Juno Temple all star in Allen's upcoming 2017 release Wonder Wheel.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can visit the NHS's help page for advice.

WATCH SELENA'S 'BAD LIAR' VIDEO HERE!

