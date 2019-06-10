Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram

Selena Gomez has de-Bieber’d her Instagram one year after the former couple officially split for good.

The pop superstar made the subtle move over the weekend as she deleted the birthday tribute she posted for the singer last March, just before they broke up again.

The tribute was also Selena’s way of confirming that they were dating again, making it a pretty significant post in terms of her Instagram history.

Justin and Selena, formerly known as Jelena, reunited in October 2017 after a few years apart but then split last year shortly before he went public with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Selena has stayed very quiet since their break-up in March 2018 so this Instagram deletion is a pretty big indicator of her feelings about the situation now.

The now-deleted post was captioned "March 1, 1994 someone that I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom." It wasn't anything overtly mushy or intimate so the fact it's now gone from her account probably isn't out of bad blood.

Perhaps she just wants a fresh start on social media or she’s simply moving on from the past, making it the right time to remove all traces of her past relationship from her digital life.

While we don’t know for sure why Selena has deleted the post, we think it’s safe to say that that Jelena is officially a thing of the past!