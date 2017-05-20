Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

They’d totally make a cute couple, right? But Selena Gomez will apparently never date Niall Horan. Shame.



After Niall admitted during an interview with SiriusXM radio that Selena is his childhood crush, she’s got the one 1D star in the friend zone - even though she’s reportedly flattered by what Niall has said.

“Selena really likes Niall but she feels a more brotherly connection towards him as opposed to a romantic one,” a source has spilled to HollywoodLife.com.



“That’s why nothing has happened between them. She thinks he’s cute and all for what he said, but it’s not going any further than the comments.”

Of course, Selena’s also totally loved up with The Weekend which is definitely a bit of an obstacle for Niall.

We’re sure every One Direction fan on the planet is going to think it’s Selena’s loss.

Words: Olivia Cooke

