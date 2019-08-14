Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details

It looks like Selena Gomez is coming after Kylie Jenner’s crown after it’s been reported that she’s planning on launching her own cosmetics collection.

Women’s Wear Daily have published an article claiming that the singer and her team filed a trademark at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 11th for a number of new products.

The items include “fragrances, perfumes, colognes, aftershaves, cosmetics, cosmetic preparations, body care preparations, skincare preparations, hair care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, incense, nail preparations, beauty products, and essential oils.”

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, it’s likely to be months (or even years) until Selenators can get their hands on her products. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty was first acknowledged in 2015 but the items weren’t released until two years later in 2017.

Selena has been lying low in recent months with an insider telling Entertainment Tonight that’s she’s gearing up to release new music in the Autumn: "She is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again.

“Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

Between this, Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, and Lady Gaga’s upcoming Haus Beauty collection, we’re going to have no money left within the next few years. At least our skin will be glowing.