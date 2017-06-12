Selena Gomez Is Releasing Her ‘Bad Liar’ Film Tomorrow!

Selena Gomez is about to drop the music video for ‘Bad Liar’. We think.

After weeks of teasing that an official visual was in the works, the most followed person on Instagram has finally announced that the ‘Bad Liar’ video is coming. Selena took to her favourite social media platform last night to reveal the news as three ‘Bad Liar’ film posters appeared on her Instagram feed. Yes – that’s right: three film posters. This is going to be huge. Not only that but the ‘Hands to Myself’ singer let us know that it will be released on Wednesday. Wednesday as in tomorrow Wednesday.

Wednesday. Wednesday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Eagle eyed Selenators will know that the singer has actually already released a clip to accompany the song. However, Selena has mentioned in recent interviews that the sensual Petra Collins video was some exclusive content for Spotify and that the proper music video was/is still on its way. Two ‘Bad Liar’ videos!? We are not worthy.

Jesse Peretz, of Girls and Orange Is the New Black fame, has directed the R rated film, in which Selena plays different characters. Something in the vein of ‘Toxic’ or ‘Womanizer’? We can only dream. Adding to the anticipation for this is the fact that the film posters for ‘Bad Liar’ feature Selena’s name in the starring segment three times. So that potentially means that we're getting not one, not two but three characters. Our acting queen is taking things to the next level this era and we are ready to immerse ourselves in all that she has to offer.

With our feelings on fire, we’re ready for ‘Bad Liar’.

Words: Sam Prance

