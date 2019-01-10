Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment

It sounds like Selena Gomez’s friendship with Taylor Swift is stronger than ever after it’s being reported that the two have been spending a lot of time together after a difficult few months.

Selena, who took time off towards the end of 2018 to seek treatment for her mental health, is said to be in a “great place mentally and physically” and has been “really leaning” on her good friend to keep her smiling.

"Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close. Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love,” an insider told E! News.

The pair were recently pictured enjoying a night in with Cazzie David and apparently always find time for each other despite Taylor being based in Nashville while Selena lives in Orange County.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been ultimate BFF goals, with Selena previously gushing about her pal during a guest appearance on her Reputation stadium tour.

"She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life.

“And—she’s going to kill me after—but honestly, thank you for the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you as a best friend."

Too cute.