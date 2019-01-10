Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment

That's what friends are for.

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 10:00

It sounds like Selena Gomez’s friendship with Taylor Swift is stronger than ever after it’s being reported that the two have been spending a lot of time together after a difficult few months.

Selena, who took time off towards the end of 2018 to seek treatment for her mental health, is said to be in a “great place mentally and physically” and has been “really leaning” on her good friend to keep her smiling.

Getty

"Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close. Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love,” an insider told E! News.

The pair were recently pictured enjoying a night in with Cazzie David and apparently always find time for each other despite Taylor being based in Nashville while Selena lives in Orange County.

20wineteen
View this post on Instagram

20wineteen

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

This isn’t the first time they’ve been ultimate BFF goals, with Selena previously gushing about her pal during a guest appearance on her Reputation stadium tour. 

 "She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life. 

Getty

“And—she’s going to kill me after—but honestly, thank you for the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you as a best friend."

Too cute. 

Latest News

MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
Sam Fender Talks Inspiration Behind His Single ‘Dead Boys’ & How He Was Discovered
Sophie Turner Wasn’t Allowed To Do This One Thing While Filming Game Of Thrones
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Loski
Loski Talks Drake Being A Fan & The Inspiration Behind Mixtape ‘Call Me Loose’
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Kara Marni - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Kara Marni’s Electric MTV PUSH Performance Of Her Feel-Good Track ‘Move’
Does This Picture Mean Rihanna Is About To Drop A Fenty Accessory Line?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Miley Cyrus Responds To Rumours She's Expecting A Baby Girl With Liam Hemsworth
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’
Including Cardi B And Nicki Minaj: 8 Boring AF Celebrity Feuds We Never Want To Hear About In 2019
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed

More From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment
Selena Gomez Has Been Pictured For The First Time Since Her Temporary Hiatus
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Discusses Body Image And Admits She Feels ‘Insecure All The Time’
Selena Gomez calls out Elle magazine for not focusing on A21 and Coach Collab
From Jelena to Kourtney: The Biggest Celebrity Instagram Showdowns
Selena Gomez at Billboard Women in Music 2017.
Selena Gomez Has Been Dethroned As The Most Followed Person On Instagram
Selena Gomez at Billboard Women in Music 2017.
Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Health Facility After An Emotional Breakdown
DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna - Taki Taki - Music Video
DJ Snake
Taki Taki (Ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B) [Explicit]
Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez were each other&#039;s first kiss.
Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jess Glynne, Kanye West, Olly Murs
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes & More!

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment