Selena Gomez Reportedly 'Isn't Ready' To Be In A Relationship With Jimmy Butler

Selena Gomez is reportedly “focusing on what makes her happy” amid claims she’s casually dating NBA player Jimmy Butler.

According to ET Online, she isn’t actively seeking a relationship right now and has no plans to settle down with anyone for the time being: “Selena has enjoyed hanging out with Jimmy, but she is keeping her options open in terms of guys."

Instagram/SelenaGomez

The source adds: "She is comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single. She’s not rushing into anything whatsoever. Selena is focusing on what makes her happy and what feels good to her - whether that’s a relationship or not."

As for the kind of person Selena is attracted to, she’s apparently drawn to guys who are “confident, supportive, smart, funny, trustworthy, and reliable."

Getty

The same source weighed in on the fact that some fans are still pitting Selena against Hailey Bieber, who married Justin back in 2018.

“Selena, Justin and Hailey are all tired of the Selena vs. Hailey narrative at this point. It’s exhausting for everyone and they just want people to move on so they can move on too and not focus on any further negativity or past situations."

Getty

Just last week, Justin called out a fan for sending rude messages to Hailey comparing her to Selena.

He wrote on Instagram: "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right."

Do you think Selena is right to take things slow for now?