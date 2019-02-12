Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Trying To Shield Her Personal Life From The Press

That explains why she didn't attend the Met Gala

Thursday, May 9, 2019 - 10:08

There’s a good reason why Selena Gomez hasn’t been attending many celebrity events in the past few months.

The singer has spent the bulk of 2019 keeping her head down, with a report now claiming that she’s keen to separate her professional and personal life and is no longer interested in living under the media microscope.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Selena loves what she does and she loves her fans, but she doesn’t like the pressure and expectations of being under a microscope. She’s happy, healthy and doing great. She’s happy to just be with friends.”

While her own social-media account has been fairly quiet, several of her closest pals have tagged her in images from weddings, days out, and nights in together.

My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez

This comes as the 26-year-old gave an interview on the Dream It Real podcast: “I have three amazing, amazing friends and they are supportive, they are encouraging and when one of us maybe slips and falls, we aren’t afraid to be honest with each other.

“I think it’s so important to have healthy friendships. I really do. I mean my friends, without a doubt, have saved my life in multiple situations. I mean that. Because they’re honest, they’re loving, they unconditionally love, they never judge, and they give me sound advice.”

She added: “And all my friends are different: one’s in real estate, one works in social media, one works in foundations. It’s just great. We’re all so different and we love each other."

Good for Selena.

