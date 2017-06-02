Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Writes A Love Letter To The LGBTQ+ Community

"I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality."

Linds Foley
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 08:45

Selena Gomez has always been an outspoken supporter of rights for the LGBTQ+ community and after protesting against the so-called 'bathroom bill' in North Carolina last year, she's now shared a few thoughts on how the love from within the community has influenced her life.

Joining celebs including RuPaul, Lea Michele and Lauren Jauregui, Selena was asked to write a love letter to the community as part of Billboard's celebration of Pride month.

“I remember as a young child going to brunch on Sundays with my mom and her group of friends. I had no idea they were all gay as I didn’t even comprehend what that meant at the time,” she writes. “All I knew is that I loved being surrounded by these kind, fun, and loving friends my mother had around her. I definitely give credit to her for raising me in an environment that was incredibly open-minded and non-judgmental.

“She also surprised me at my 16th birthday party with a performance by the most beautiful drag queen singing my favorite song,” Selena adds. “I don’t think most 16-year-olds can say that!”

But while she values being able to be an ally for the community, Selena goes on to say that she feels there is more to be done to support equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

"My co-writer Justin Tranter couldn’t believe I had never seen the Madonna documentary Truth or Dare and so while we were in Mexico he sat me down to watch it with him," Selena continues. "I loved it and was especially struck by how groundbreaking it was for the gay rights movement and how far LGBTQ rights have come in my lifetime.

"There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality."

