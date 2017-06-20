Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Made Sure Taylor Swift Was In 13 Reasons Why In The Sneakiest Way

How did we not notice this?! We’ve failed you.

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 08:43

As if Taylor Swift appearing in Selena Gomez’s Bad Liar music video wasn’t enough, it turns out the singer was also in 13 Reasons Why.

Thanks to a super eagle eyed fan over on Tumblr, T-Swift makes the briefest of cameos in episode 10 of the show, but seeing as there’s a lot going on around that time it’s understandable that most of us missed it.

It’s when Tyler is talking to Sheri in the school corridor that Taylor appears behind his shoulder, in the form of her 1989 album artwork recreated by the art class.

And there’s really no denying that it’s her, what with that album having been imprinted onto our minds after quite the obsession with it.

So now that three of our fave things have come together, we can’t wait for Tay to repay the favour with a few SelGo Easter eggs of her own.

Because, you know, it would be rude not to.

