Selena Gomez Makes Her Instagram Private After Confusing AF Post

The most followed person on Instagram just went private.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Selena Gomez is currently the most followed person on Instagram with 130 million followers, but that could all be about to change.

From here on out, anyone that's not following the singer (is there even anyone left?) is going to have to put in a request if they want to do so because she's just gone and made her account private.

I don't know about you, but something tells us Selena isn't about to sit there screening her follow requests, so if you didn't get in there already then you're probably out of luck tbh.

Of course, if Sel isn't going to be gaining any more followers that means that the top spot could soon be overtaken. Although the second most followed person, Cristiano Ronaldo, still has a whole lot of catching up to do with 14 million followers less than her.

While it was a pretty interesting move on Sel's part, what's even more interesting is the cryptic post she shared right before she tapped the button.

Over on her story she shared a screenshot of her recent Billboard interview, over which she wrote: "Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most 'ridiculous' part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things."

Thank you beyond for your acknowledgment and honor @billboard but honestly thank you more for the event you held for women. That night was so inspiring and every woman spoke eloquently and with such force. I’ll try to continue to give my best to even remotely live up to a title. In the mean time I hope we all continue to give our best when the world wants to give us the worst. We aren’t stopping the fight.

The section of the article she screenshotted was describing a teddy bear in her home.

It read: "There's a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez's North Hollywood home. 'I know, I know,' says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn't quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. 'It was a gift, and at first I thought, This is so ridiculous, I can't wait until I give it away to another person.' But Gomez, 25, hasn't let go of it — yet."

We're not sure which part Selena Gomez is suggesting was a 'guess' of her own words, but we're just relieved we hit the follow button in time. Phew!

 

 

