Selena Gomez 'Nearly Died' From Kidney Surgery Complications

An artery had to be reconstructed during the procedure.

Friday, March 9, 2018 - 12:30

Selena Gomez's best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa has revealed that the singer was close to death during the transplant after experiencing a complication with one of her arteries. 

The duo secretly underwent the procedure back in May, with Sel giving herself a few months to recover from the op before going public with the news in an emotional Instagram post. 

It's now been revealed that the surgery was more of an ordeal than usual due to the fact that one of Selena's arteries snapped mid-procedure. 

In an interview with W, Francia said: "Selena did have a complication, too. A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, "I'm really scared." My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery.

She continued: "They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."

This so-called "flipped kidney" extended the procedure from two hours to six hours and was obviously an unexpected addition to an already difficult process. 

As for the moment Francia realised she wanted to donate a kidney, the 29-year-old recalled the time Selena first admitted that she was in need of a transplant.

"She was asking me about my day and she grabbed a water bottle out of the fridge and tried to open it and couldn't. Then she threw it on the floor, and she fell to the floor and started crying. I was like, "What is wrong with you?" 

"'She said, "I need a new kidney. I don't know what I'm going to do, the waitlist is seven to 10 years."

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

This prompted Francia to secretly get in contact with Sel's assistant about being a potential match, and the rest, of course, is history. 

 

